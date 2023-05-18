BreakingNews
Middletown school bus driver fired for alleged texts to student

A Middletown Schools bus driver has been fired after an investigation into alleged inappropriate text messages sent to a student.

The male city schools’ driver, who is employed by a private bus service contractor as are all drivers at Middletown Schools, was investigated earlier this week and then terminated from his job, said school officials Thursday.

“Middletown City School District contracts with Petermann for bus services. An incident involving a Petermann bus driver and inappropriate communication was reported and was investigated by Petermann. That bus driver was suspended and ultimately terminated after an investigation,” said Dan Wohler, spokesman for the 6,000-student school system.

Petermann conducted the investigation, said Wohler.

The investigation was prompted by the female student’s mother who complained about the text messages.

Michael Clark has covered northern Greater Cincinnati K-12 schools for more than two decades. Schools – whether they be public or private or post-secondary – are often the centerpieces of communities. This is especially true for Ohio’s Butler and southern Warren counties, two of the most populous and fastest growing areas in the state.

