Middletown school bus driver fired for alleged texts to student

The male city schools’ driver, who is employed by a private bus service contractor as are all drivers at Middletown Schools, was investigated earlier this week and then terminated from his job, said school officials Thursday.

“Middletown City School District contracts with Petermann for bus services. An incident involving a Petermann bus driver and inappropriate communication was reported and was investigated by Petermann. That bus driver was suspended and ultimately terminated after an investigation,” said Dan Wohler, spokesman for the 6,000-student school system.