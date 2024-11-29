Middletown Santa Parade scheduled for Saturday on Central Avenue

The parade route begins on Central at Curtis Street and ends on Central at Broad Street in the square.

Horse-drawn carriage rides are back this year on Dec. 14 and Dec. 21 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. downtown. They are free and first come, first served.

In addition to the Santa Parade and carriage rides, Light Up Middletown began Thanksgiving night, and holiday festivities continue in downtown Middletown at Holiday Whopla, which includes immersive light displays and ice skating.