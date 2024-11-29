Middletown Santa Parade scheduled for Saturday on Central Avenue

The Middletown Santa Parade was held Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 in downtown Middletown. Middletown native Kyle Schwarber served as grand marshal. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

News
By
1 hour ago
The annual Home for the Holidays Santa Parade is back in Middletown on Saturday with horse-drawn carriage rides and a Christmas tree lighting.

The downtown parade begins at 5 p.m. with dozens of floats, characters and participants, ending with Santa and Mrs. Claus and the tree lighting in Governors Square on Central Avenue.

2024 Middletown Santa Parade route. SUBMITTED

The parade route begins on Central at Curtis Street and ends on Central at Broad Street in the square.

Horse-drawn carriage rides are back this year on Dec. 14 and Dec. 21 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. downtown. They are free and first come, first served.

In addition to the Santa Parade and carriage rides, Light Up Middletown began Thanksgiving night, and holiday festivities continue in downtown Middletown at Holiday Whopla, which includes immersive light displays and ice skating.

