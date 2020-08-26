Middletown Regional Airport manager retires

MIDDLETOWN — The manager of the Middletown Regional Airport has retired, according to the city.
Dan Dickten, who has been serving as manager of the Middletown Regional Airport, is no longer employed by the City of Middletown, according to a release from the city.
Assistant Economic Development Director Matt Eisenbraun will be overseeing all business and management at the airport, effective immediately.
“On behalf of the City of Middletown, we express our collective thanks to Mr. Dickten for his work in moving the Middletown Regional Airport forward and wish him well in his future endeavors,” the press release read.
The success of the airport is “a top priority” for the city, according to the release. Ongoing airport projects, including the airport master plan, development of new hangars, an educational/workforce development center, and working to implement recent FAA recommendations for safety, will continue. The operation will remain at regular business hours.