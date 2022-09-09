Middletown receives 5 proposals to renovate downtown, school properties

Typically, Cahall said, cities receive RFQs that are “a little lacking,” but all five submitted to Middletown are “strong contenders.”

The former school sites offer the city an opportunity to improve its available housing stock by bringing “new and unique product” to the market, Cahall said.

“Fill some holes we have,” he said.

As for the downtown properties, like other city leaders and council members have said, Cahall said it’s important to convert the vacant buildings into commercial, retail and residential spaces.

“We have an opportunity to spur the redevelopment of our town,” he said. “We are well positioned to pivot, to reimagine ourselves in a variety of ways.”

Lolli said it’s time for the city to start “executing our game plan” when it comes to redeveloping the downtown and the Towne Mall Galleria property.

Within five years, Lolli said, residents and visitors “may see a different Middletown. That’s my hope.”

Rick Pearce, president of the Chamber serving Middletown, Monroe and Trenton, has called RFQs “a step in the right direction” to reach out to investors/developers and hear their ideas on what options they have for those properties.

Middletown has a great deal to offer with its existing infrastructure and ideal location off Interstate 75, especially coupled with the city’s two-year repaving program and improvements to Central Avenue, according to Pearce.

He hopes the RFQ’s reach the “right people with proper investment and creative ideas” to repurpose those buildings.

“It could be the impetus to bring more redevelopment to Middletown,” he said.

Jeff Payne, executive director of Middletown Downtown Inc., agreed. He said if those vacant buildings, situated in some of the city’s “very key locations,” are redeveloped it could help “spur and increase” development opportunities.

“They could create a synergy downtown,” he said.