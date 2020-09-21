Middletown reapproves police contracts that include raises, changes for time off

Susan Cohen, administrative services director, said the city negotiated new contracts with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 36 to replace previous contracts that expired on Oct. 31, 2018. She said the city and the FOP went through the fact-finding and conciliation processes. The conciliator issued an award on Dec. 5, 2019.

The parties needed to make a change before finalizing the agreement. The maximum accrual of time off is changing from 480 hours to 300 hours.