Middletown reapproves police contracts that include raises, changes for time off

Middletown’s contracts with its police patrol officers and its sergeants/lieutenant collective bargaining units were reapproved Tuesday to clarify language about time off.
Susan Cohen, administrative services director, said the city negotiated new contracts with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 36 to replace previous contracts that expired on Oct. 31, 2018. She said the city and the FOP went through the fact-finding and conciliation processes. The conciliator issued an award on Dec. 5, 2019.
The parties needed to make a change before finalizing the agreement. The maximum accrual of time off is changing from 480 hours to 300 hours.
Those employees who have more than 300 hours will still be allowed to accrue up to 480 hours until such time as they drop below 300 hours. Once below 300 hours, they will be subject to the new limit of 300 hours.
The other key provisions in the police contracts include:
- The term of the contract is for two years and runs from Nov. 1, 2019 through Oct. 3, 2021.
- Wage increases of 3% on Jan. 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and Jan. 1, 2021 and a new 12-step wage scale for employees hired Nov. 1, 2019 or later.
- Vacation credit was modified match non-union employees who receive vacation.
- Injury leave can be extended up to an additional 180 working days with the chief’s approval.