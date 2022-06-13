Middletown Pride event hopes to ‘spread general love for everyone’

He said some of the festivities will include vendors, disc jockey, drag show, a Pride bike ride and “family-friendly” activities that will feature glitter stations. The bike ride starts at 6 p.m. from Spoken Bicycles, 1201 Central Ave., and winds through downtown.

One of the highlights of the evening is the drag show from 7-9 p.m. at Governor’s Square, according to Bohn.

Bohn realizes, like in past years, there will be LGBTQ protestors with bullhorns and signs downtown.

Combined Shape Caption Nichelle Kartier performs on stage at Leo's at the Slice for a drag show to close out last year's Middletown Pride event. This year's drag show will be performed from 7-9 p.m. Friday, June 24 at Governor's Square. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“I try not to waste my energy with those people,” he said. “We are telling people just to ignore (the protesters).”

He said the Pride Patrol, those with rainbow-colored umbrellas, will in a “peaceful way” stand in front of the protesters.

Last weekend, the Rainbow Run 5K and High Heel 100-Meter Dash was held downtown.

The post-race party started at Spoken and participants were encouraged to patronize other downtown bars and restaurants as part of the Rainbow Pub Crawl.