journal-news logo
X

Middletown Pride event hopes to ‘spread general love for everyone’

Hundreds gathered along Central Avenue for the Middletown Pride event last year. This year's fourth annual event will be held from 5-9 p.m. Friday, June 24. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Hundreds gathered along Central Avenue for the Middletown Pride event last year. This year's fourth annual event will be held from 5-9 p.m. Friday, June 24. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

News
By
37 minutes ago
Fourth annual event is set for June 24 in downtown Middletown.

Five years after the first Pride event was conducted in downtown Middletown, the goal remains the same, said Otto Bohn, organizer of the event and owner of Spoken Bicycles on Central Avenue.

He said June, which is Pride month, is an opportunity for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer or questioning (LGBTQ) community to raise awareness, acceptance and create a safe and welcoming environment for everyone, regardless of their sexual preference.

“Show inclusion for everyone,” he said. “Just spread general love for everyone.”

Combined ShapeCaption
Hundreds gathered along Central Avenue for the Middletown Pride event last year. The fourth annual event is from 5-9 p.m. Friday, June 24. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Hundreds gathered along Central Avenue for the Middletown Pride event last year. The fourth annual event is from 5-9 p.m. Friday, June 24. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Combined ShapeCaption
Hundreds gathered along Central Avenue for the Middletown Pride event last year. The fourth annual event is from 5-9 p.m. Friday, June 24. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Middletown’s fourth annual Pride event will be 5-9 p.m. June 24 in downtown. This is the fourth event because 2020 was cancelled due to COVID-19, said Bohn.

He said some of the festivities will include vendors, disc jockey, drag show, a Pride bike ride and “family-friendly” activities that will feature glitter stations. The bike ride starts at 6 p.m. from Spoken Bicycles, 1201 Central Ave., and winds through downtown.

One of the highlights of the evening is the drag show from 7-9 p.m. at Governor’s Square, according to Bohn.

Bohn realizes, like in past years, there will be LGBTQ protestors with bullhorns and signs downtown.

Combined ShapeCaption
Nichelle Kartier performs on stage at Leo's at the Slice for a drag show to close out last year's Middletown Pride event. This year's drag show will be performed from 7-9 p.m. Friday, June 24 at Governor's Square. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Nichelle Kartier performs on stage at Leo's at the Slice for a drag show to close out last year's Middletown Pride event. This year's drag show will be performed from 7-9 p.m. Friday, June 24 at Governor's Square. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Combined ShapeCaption
Nichelle Kartier performs on stage at Leo's at the Slice for a drag show to close out last year's Middletown Pride event. This year's drag show will be performed from 7-9 p.m. Friday, June 24 at Governor's Square. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

“I try not to waste my energy with those people,” he said. “We are telling people just to ignore (the protesters).”

He said the Pride Patrol, those with rainbow-colored umbrellas, will in a “peaceful way” stand in front of the protesters.

Last weekend, the Rainbow Run 5K and High Heel 100-Meter Dash was held downtown.

The post-race party started at Spoken and participants were encouraged to patronize other downtown bars and restaurants as part of the Rainbow Pub Crawl.

In Other News
1
Track standout completes her late mother’s wishes, graduates from...
2
Butler County Children Services receives state award for excellence
3
James Ruppert’s death is the physical end of notorious, painful...
4
Butler County economic indicators appear strong, but are they?
5
New summer concert series ‘Sounds at Sunset’ to launch this month in...

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top