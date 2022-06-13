Middletown Pride event hopes to ‘spread general love for everyone’

Five years after the first Pride event was conducted in downtown Middletown, the goal remains the same, said Otto Bohn, organizer of the event and owner of Spoken Bicycles on Central Avenue.
He said June, which is Pride month, is an opportunity for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer or questioning (LGBTQ) community to raise awareness, acceptance and create a safe and welcoming environment for everyone, regardless of their sexual preference.
“Show inclusion for everyone,” he said. “Just spread general love for everyone.”
Middletown’s fourth annual Pride event will be 5-9 p.m. June 24 in downtown. This is the fourth event because 2020 was cancelled due to COVID-19, said Bohn.
He said some of the festivities will include vendors, disc jockey, drag show, a Pride bike ride and “family-friendly” activities that will feature glitter stations. The bike ride starts at 6 p.m. from Spoken Bicycles, 1201 Central Ave., and winds through downtown.
One of the highlights of the evening is the drag show from 7-9 p.m. at Governor’s Square, according to Bohn.
Bohn realizes, like in past years, there will be LGBTQ protestors with bullhorns and signs downtown.
“I try not to waste my energy with those people,” he said. “We are telling people just to ignore (the protesters).”
He said the Pride Patrol, those with rainbow-colored umbrellas, will in a “peaceful way” stand in front of the protesters.
Last weekend, the Rainbow Run 5K and High Heel 100-Meter Dash was held downtown.
The post-race party started at Spoken and participants were encouraged to patronize other downtown bars and restaurants as part of the Rainbow Pub Crawl.
