Middletown police promote 6, command staff filled for the first time in nearly a year

There are now a total of 10 filled sergeant positions and two lieutenants. One lieutenant’s position was added and another vacant when Malcomb Tipton was promoted to deputy chief earlier this year.

Deputy Chiefs Andy Warrick and Ryan Morgan, who was also promoted from sergeant to major in August, along with Tipso make up the top tier of the command staff.

“This is a great group of individuals we are going to promote tonight,” Police Chief Earl Nelson said at Tuesday night’s council meeting. “I want to reassure council and the citizens of Middletown that these individuals we are putting in leadership roles are going to be great.”

Nelson, a 19-year veteran of the force, was named police chief in August after months of two acting chiefs at the helm.

Per department policy, promotions from the chief down must be internal and are done through civil service testing and interview evaluations.

Nelson said when he was named chief that his goal was to have all the command staff in place by the end of the year.

The two new lieutenants have a combined 25 years of experience.

Porter is a 12-year veteran and served as a assistant SWAT team commander and former detective.

Gibson is a 13-year veteran, who served as a K9 supervisor and jail commander.

The four new sergeants bring a combination of 47 years of experience to the their new rank.

Schwarber, a 7-year-veteran and daughter of former police chief Greg Schwarber, is an experienced K9 handler and a field training officer.

Jordan Wagers, a 9-year veteran, is a training officer, a SWAT team leader and a former detective in the narcotics division.

Adam Cox, an 8-year veteran, was a field training officer and a team leader for the SWAT team.

Jason Wargo, a 23-year-veteran, was most recently the department’s lead evidence technician and Taser and training instructor.

Nelson said the new command structure with all positions filled will “streamline information getting out to the public.”

It is the first time since the departure of former police chief David Birk in December and his eventual retirement that the police command staff is filled.