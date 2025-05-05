Middletown police officer injured when stolen vehicle crashes into cruiser

Middletown police cruiser. FILE.

Middletown police cruiser. FILE.
News
By
15 minutes ago
X

A Middletown police officer sustained minor injuries Sunday when a stolen vehicle crashed into their cruiser.

At 12:57 p.m., officers from Middletown police observed a stolen vehicle in the area of Winona Drive and North Verity Parkway.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, though the driver fled the scene.

The suspect continued north on Tytus Avenue, attempting to turn left on Eldora Drive, where they collided with a Middletown police cruiser.

The police officer in the cruiser sustained injuries during the incident and was transported to Atrium Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

Both occupants of the stolen vehicle fled on foot, and one suspect was later apprehended, according to a police statement.

Last week, a total of six cars were either stolen or attempted to be stolen in the Wicklow Drive area of Sawyers Mill subdivision in Middletown, according to Middletown police.

ExploreThieves steal or attempt to boost six vehicles in Middletown

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Gary Bender at 513-425-7735 or by email at garyb@cityofmiddletown.org.

In Other News
1
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill opens Butler County location
2
Texas Roadhouse in Hamilton to remain closed after fire
3
Izzy’s restaurant to open sixth location in Monroe
4
50th birthday for Butler Tech sees area leaders applaud successes
5
Hamilton police takes on new approach to neighborhood policing

About the Author