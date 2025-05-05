Middletown police officer injured when stolen vehicle crashes into cruiser

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, though the driver fled the scene.

The suspect continued north on Tytus Avenue, attempting to turn left on Eldora Drive, where they collided with a Middletown police cruiser.

The police officer in the cruiser sustained injuries during the incident and was transported to Atrium Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

Both occupants of the stolen vehicle fled on foot, and one suspect was later apprehended, according to a police statement.

Last week, a total of six cars were either stolen or attempted to be stolen in the Wicklow Drive area of Sawyers Mill subdivision in Middletown, according to Middletown police.