Thieves steal or attempt to boost six vehicles in Middletown

A total of six cars were either stolen or attempted to be stolen in Middletown on Saturday, according to the Middletown police.
The incidents occurred between 4 and 6 a.m. Saturday in the Wicklow Drive area of Sawyers Mill subdivision.
Police posted photos of the suspects and their white SUV on Facebook Saturday evening.
The police warned the suspects may return in different vehicle.
“Grab some popcorn, stay up late night and when you see a suspicious car in your neighborhood tonight or some shady McShadersons, give us a call,” the post read.
Police urged residents to lock their cars, not leave anything valuable or visible in their cars, and to stay vigilant.
