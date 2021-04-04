Police: Suspect in fatal Middletown shooting this weekend could be fleeing to Mexico

Police were called to the 4100 block of Bonita Drive at 9:49 p.m. for a call of shots fired. They found a dead Hispanic male in the driveway, according to police. The name of the deceased hasn’t been released.

Police are looking for Tomas Prieto Morales, 52, a Hispanic male possibly driving a white 2007 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van license PKW8310 or a white Chevrolet box truck license PKV3129.