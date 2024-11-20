Middletown pastor blasts JD Vance’s hometown for silence in celebrating vice president-elect’s victory

“JD Vance is a Middletonian ...before we debate and dialogue on what “Hillbilly Elegy” has meant, JD has shown us all that we can all climb from a place that all of us would want to climb from,” Ferrell said.

In his best selling book, “Hillbilly Elegy” Vance was negative in describing Middletown and his upbringing in the city. Vance has been criticized by Middletown residents for comparing the city to his roots in Appalachia.

Ferrell, a 28-year city resident, said he is proud to live in the city, but “the city has put a blanket” on Vance’s achievement by not mentioning a “word.”

“Come on, Middletown we are better than this,” Ferrell said. “The reality is this, we have an opportunity to celebrate something that we have remained silent on ... Every accomplishment in the city we should applaud, whether we understand or agree with positions.”

Ferrell urged city council to stop the “nonsense of silence” and get their heads out of the sand.

“JD is a Middletonian. Proud to be a Middletonian. And I ask … what have we done about it,” he said.

Soon after election results were in on Nov. 5, Middletown City Schools posted an announcement that the 1984 grad was the vice president elect along with some historical facts. The city did not post anything on its website, but a congratulations was posted on the Middletown Ohio Events Facebook page by Jeri Lewis, community projects coordinator.

Trump and Vance received around 62% of the vote in Middletown and in Butler County.

At the meeting, Councilman Paul Lolli gave a shout out to the citizens of Middletown for turning out in force on election day, stating voter turnout was 61 percent in the city.

Lolli told the Journal-News, “I do think we should recognize the fact that the vice president will be from Middletown.”

He is all for a sign to be placed at the entry of the city as “the home of the vice president. It should be celebrated regardless of your political beliefs,”

Councilman Steve West II said, “In this town we don’t celebrate enough. I am saddened that we really don’t celebrate all of Middletown’s wins.”

On a recent out of state trip, West said mentioning he lives were Vance is from opened up a whole dialogue about the city.

West said he does believe some acknowledgment should have been posted

“You don’t have to agree with his stance or policies, but just acknowledge and recognize that this serves as a great example that anybody that grows up here in Middletown, you can become anything. That is the real message.”

During the meeting, councilwoman Jennifer Carter gave a quote of inspiration from her pastor, “What you ignore becomes more, what you tolerate will soon take over, what you challenge will change. I am hoping that Middletown will grasp this and run with it.”

Carter told the Journal-News that she planned to use the quote without any knowledge that Ferrell would be at the meeting.

Acting City Manger Nathan Cahall told the Journal-News the city’s is working on an article for the city’s winter newsletter about how Vance’s candidacy and election has shined a spotlight nationally and internationally.