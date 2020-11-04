Middletown native looking to grow new video, filmmaking business

Middletown Economic Development officials said Higher Faculty is a new-age multimedia company specializing in digital marketing, video, photography, music and copywriting. Officials said their mission is to amplify the voice of our community through professional and engaging content. It helps the process of using tools such as podcasts, YouTube videos, Facebook ads, and social media marketing to increase revenue and brand awareness.

It also offers video production, photography, and audio production, according to city officials.

Among Peters' Middletown clients are Royal Studio, Veracruz Mexican Restaurant, Kingswell, Bar II, Hightower’s Petroleum Co., Stephano’s Italian Restaurant and Triple Moon Coffee Company.

Peters is seeking an $8,000 Small Business Entrepreneurial Assistance Micro-Grant to help with the costs of signage, interior remodeling, and equipment. Officials said his current investment of $20,430 includes a one-year lease at $950 a month, utilities, equipment, website, and software.

He will be required to create three jobs in the next three years and must remain in business until Dec. 31, 2023, according to the agreement. Officials said Peters has met all of the micro-grant requirements.

Middletown City Council will hear a first reading of an ordinance to consider the entrepreneurial micro-grant request at its meeting on Tuesday.