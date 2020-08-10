Middletown will help food truck business add location, kayak business expand offerings

Middletown City Council Tuesday approved a pair of Small Business Entrepreneurial Assistance grants to help out some new businesses with start-up expenses. One grant was awarded to BAAB’s Kayaking, 2401 Carmody Blvd. for $5,000 to cover permit fees and insurance costs with the Miami Conservancy District to enable access to the exit the Great Miami River near the Middletown Regional Airport. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Lyons said this business has the potential to serve our community and bring visitors to Middletown. She said the applicants have a business plan, site visit, and pre-development meeting and have met all of the requirements for the grant.

Council voted 4-0 to approve the grant, with Mayor Nicole Condrey abstaining due to her friendship with Richardson.

Explore Motorcycle dealership opens in large former Middletown Target location

Council also unanimously approved a $6,000 grant for Brent and Kelly Dalton, owners of Brent’s Smokin’ Butts & Grill LLC, who are planning to open a brick and mortar business at 1206 Central Ave. in downtown Middletown with plans to serve lunch and dinner.

Lyons said the Daltons plan to invest $60,000 into the facility, equipment, and payroll and have been able to operate debt free up to this point.

“We have offered them a $6,000 three-year forgivable loan to be used for startup costs. We will waive $2,000/year for each year they are in operation,” Lyons said in her report.

She said a requirement of this assistance is meeting with the Butler County Small Business Development Center and developing a business plan, which they have completed.