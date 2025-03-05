Middletown names new city manager

Combs and Nathan Cahall had served as acting city managers since Paul Lolli’s abrupt retirement in July 2024. Cahall served as acting city manager for five months and Combs for just over two months.

“Truly an honor,“ Combs told the Journal-News in an exclusive interview after the announcement. ”I love my time with the city of Middletown. This next chapter is truly exciting.“

The city didn’t announce her salary or the length of her contract.

Combs talked about the many major projects in the city, from the redevelopment of the Towne Mall, the East End development and the downtown refresh.

“We got a lot of irons in the fire and we’re excited for the future,” she said.

Combs, 38, has worked for the city for nine years in various leadership positions and during that time served with five city managers.

She doesn’t plan to use this promotion as a stepping stone, she said.

“I love the city of Middletown,” she said. “My heart is here. The city of Middletown has been nothing but good for me and my career.”

It’s unclear what the announcement means for Cahall and his career with the city. But Combs said she wants him to remain assistant city manager.

“We work very well together,” she said.

Back in August, Middletown Mayor Elizabeth Slamka pushed for the city to conduct a national, or at least a regional, search for its next city manager.

But promoting from within “makes since for Middletown,” she said.

In March 2022, Jim Palenick, who served as city manager for less than two years, and the council signed a mutual separation agreement ending his tenure as the city’s leader and setting the stage for Lolli, then the fire chief, to take the reigns.

After retirement from the city manager position, Lolli was appointed in October to a vacant council seat following the resignation of Zack Ferrell, who moved out of the city.