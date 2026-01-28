Middletown Moose Lodge celebrates 115 years and $700K in annual charitable support

“In other words, we want people to know the Moose is behind the youth of the city and (events) people have fun at,” he said. The Moose sponsored the Kona Ice Truck at Middletown police’s National Night Out, activities at local events, and frequently donates to Middletown Arts Center and the Fraternal Order of Police supporting local police and veterans.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

When the Middletown Middies went to the high school state football semifinals, the Moose paid for the motorcoach. On an annual basis, the Moose gives out $700,000 on average in charitable donations to local, state and national charities, according to Michel. “We like to support families, and we care for kids,” Michel said. “One of the Moose mottos is we take care of those who can’t talk care of themselves.”

The 24,000-square-foot facility has 4,200 members. Many are older adults and parents with young children who utilize the playground and family center. Michel estimates between 1,500-2,000 members come through the doors on a weekly basis. “Some people only come one night a week, some people come every morning,” Michel said. Joe Latham, a retired maintenance worker from Trenton, is one of those people, visiting the lodge almost every morning and a few nights a week.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“(It’s) a nice place to come to, nice people in here,” Latham said. Latham’s been retired for 15 years and a Moose member for 31 years. He said he feels a sense of community at the Moose. “(I) just enjoy coming down here,” he said.

On a weekly basis, the Moose offers a variety of activities, including raffles, poker, dinners, live music and events for the Super Bowl, Valentine’s Day and more. “There’s something going on almost every day,” Michel said. The Moose is a corporation and a private, membership-only club that operates with 25 part- and full-time employees. Memberships are $45 a year per adult and require a background check and orientation. Kids younger than 8 get in for free. All membership fees go back into funding operations, donations and supporting the Moose organization as a whole.

Anyone in the United States can join the Middletown Moose, though a majority of Middletown Moose members live in the Greater Dayton and Cincinnati areas. There are 88 total lodges in Ohio and 110,000 members, according to Michel. The Moose is an international group with members across all 50 states, four Canadian provinces and Great Britain. As a whole, the Moose organization contributes between $75 to $100 million worth of donations, volunteer hours and miles driven every year, according to its website.