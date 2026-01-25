Level 2 snow emergencies in effect across region

A plow truck salts roads as snow falls Saturday night, Jan. 24, 2026 in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

By
Updated 31 minutes ago
Snow emergencies are in effect in multiple counties amid a winter storm that is expected to drop 10-16 inches of snow.

The following counties are under a Level 2: Butler, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami Montgomery, Preble and Warren.

Snow emergencies mean the following:

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads are also icy. Drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roadways. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. However, those traveling on the roadways may subject themselves to prosecution.

Under Ohio law, sheriffs have the responsibility to monitor conditions and declare snow emergencies when it is determined that roads and highway conditions within the county are impaired due to snow or ice.

In Other News
