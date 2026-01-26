Winter storm, extreme cold warnings issued for Butler County

With blowing snow and accumulated snowfall making travel treacherous across portions of east central and southeast Indiana, northern Kentucky, and west central Ohio.

“Persons should consider delaying all travel,” the Butler County EMA said in a release. “Motorists should use extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary.”

The Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until noon, according to the EMA.

Following the storm, a Cold Weather Advisory is in place until 6 p.m. with wind chills expected to dip to 15 below zero. An Extreme Cold Warning is set to take effect from 6 p.m. through noon Tuesday, with wind chills plunging to 25 below zero.

“The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes,” the EMA said.

Butler County EMA urged residents to dress in layers, including a hat, face mask and gloves if they believe they must venture outside. It said pet owners should keep their four-legged friends indoors and ensure they have access to warm, dry shelter, plus food and unfrozen water.

Despite the storm’s departure, frigid temperatures are predicted to continue. High temperatures on Monday are forecast to remain in the single digits, with overnight lows falling below zero. Tuesday is expected to bring a bit of relief, with highs in the lower 20s, though wind chills will continue to pose a threat.

Winds are expected to gust up to 30 mph, making temperatures feel colder than they already are.

“Drier conditions are expected to dominate the region throughout the next 48 hours,” the EMA said. “However, an isolated flurry or light snow shower cannot be ruled out with no accumulation expected.”

Local cities

Dan Arthur, Hamilton’s director of public works, said city crews started snow removal efforts at 11 a.m. Saturday.

“We have been working 12 hours on and 12 hours off shifts around the clock with 2 full employee shifts ever since,” Arthur told Journal-News. “We started at 11 a.m. on Saturday so that we could get a layer of salt, wet with calcium chloride, down as a pre-treatment layer prior to the snow beginning that afternoon to aid in the cleanup efforts.”

Hamilton runs 17 plow trucks and employees per shift, but to assist with the cleanup efforts for this event it also used resident services, plus qualified and trained employees from traffic engineering who have removed snow in the past and have their CDL.

Arthur said crews had all city-maintained streets safe and passable by around 7 p.m. Sunday. He said that meant roads “still contained snowpack, but have been plowed and can be driven.”

Most of the main roads were back to black pavement by Monday, Arthurs said.

“We’re continuing to clear out cul de sacs and push back the snow to make the traveling lanes a little wider throughout the city today,” he said.

In Middletown, 20 snow plows operated by more than 40 drivers worked “around the clock” over the weekend, according to Middletown spokesman Ken Brown.

Public works crews were responsible for 40 million square feet of pavement citywide — more than 650 lane miles of roadway, Brown said.

To prep before the storm, a layer of salt brine was put down starting Thursday to prevent the snow and ice from bonding to the roadway, he said. Once temperatures reached below 15 degrees, snow and ice was treated with calcium chloride.

“Since the snowfall ended, our plow drivers have made it a priority to move into residential neighborhoods,” Brown said. “We appreciate the patience our residents have shown as we work through this historic winter storm.”

As for the remainder of the week, cold temperatures continue to pose challenges for the city’s public works team, according to Brown.

“We are treating salt with calcium chloride to ensure our deicer remains effective despite the significant drop in temperatures. Our team will continue working around the clock to keep roads clear so we can keep Middletown moving.”