Here’s where to find Butler County warming centers as temperatures plunge

Butler County Sheriff’s Office , Jail Lobby Warming Center, 705 Hanover St., Hamilton; 6 p.m. Friday.

, Jail Lobby Warming Center, 705 Hanover St., Hamilton; 6 p.m. Friday. Hamilton Lane Library , 300 N. Third St., Hamilton; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday–Saturday and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

, 300 N. Third St., Hamilton; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday–Saturday and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday Fairfield Lane Library , 1485 Corydale Drive, Fairfield; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday–Saturday and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

, 1485 Corydale Drive, Fairfield; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday–Saturday and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday Lane Community Technology Center , 228 Court St., Hamilton; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday–Thursday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday–Saturday

, 228 Court St., Hamilton; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday–Thursday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday–Saturday City of Monroe Police Department , 601 South Main St., Monroe; Open 24 hours.

, 601 South Main St., Monroe; Open 24 hours. MidPointe Library Liberty , 6710 Yankee Road, Liberty Twp.; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday–Thursday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday–Saturday

, 6710 Yankee Road, Liberty Twp.; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday–Thursday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday–Saturday MidPointe Library West Chester , 9363 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday–Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday–Saturday and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

, 9363 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday–Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday–Saturday and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday MidPointe Library Middletown , 125 South Broad St., Middletown; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday–Thursday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday–Saturday

, 125 South Broad St., Middletown; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday–Thursday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday–Saturday MidPointe Library Monroe , 1 Tennessee Ave., Monroe; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday–Thursday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday–Saturday

, 1 Tennessee Ave., Monroe; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday–Thursday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday–Saturday MidPointe Library Trenton , 200 Edgewood Drive, Trenton; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday–Thursday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday–Saturday

, 200 Edgewood Drive, Trenton; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday–Thursday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday–Saturday Oxford Lane Library, 441 S. Locust St., Oxford; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday–Saturday and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

The Butler County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will also be opened and fully operational 4 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone experiencing an emergency is urged to contact the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center.

For emergencies, call 911.

For non-emergencies, call 513-785-1300.

Calls will be immediately transferred to the EOC as needed, which will be in direct communication with BCSO’s Emergency Response Services Team.

Weather reports are forecasting lots of snow and bad road conditions. Stay on top of the latest news with this big storm: