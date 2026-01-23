Here’s where to find Butler County warming centers as temperatures plunge

Extreme cold temperatures and heavy snowfall will be descending upon the region this weekend and several locations have been designated as warming centers for Butler County, according to the Butler County Emergency Management Agency.
Those locations include:
- Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Jail Lobby Warming Center, 705 Hanover St., Hamilton; 6 p.m. Friday.
- Hamilton Lane Library, 300 N. Third St., Hamilton; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday–Saturday and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday
- Fairfield Lane Library, 1485 Corydale Drive, Fairfield; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday–Saturday and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday
- Lane Community Technology Center, 228 Court St., Hamilton; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday–Thursday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday–Saturday
- City of Monroe Police Department, 601 South Main St., Monroe; Open 24 hours.
- MidPointe Library Liberty, 6710 Yankee Road, Liberty Twp.; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday–Thursday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday–Saturday
- MidPointe Library West Chester, 9363 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday–Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday–Saturday and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday
- MidPointe Library Middletown, 125 South Broad St., Middletown; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday–Thursday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday–Saturday
- MidPointe Library Monroe, 1 Tennessee Ave., Monroe; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday–Thursday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday–Saturday
- MidPointe Library Trenton, 200 Edgewood Drive, Trenton; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday–Thursday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday–Saturday
- Oxford Lane Library, 441 S. Locust St., Oxford; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday–Saturday and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday
The Butler County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will also be opened and fully operational 4 p.m. Saturday.
Anyone experiencing an emergency is urged to contact the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center.
- For emergencies, call 911.
- For non-emergencies, call 513-785-1300.
Calls will be immediately transferred to the EOC as needed, which will be in direct communication with BCSO’s Emergency Response Services Team.
