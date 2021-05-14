Middletown mayor injured in skydiving incident; credited for quick actions that saved two lives

John Hart, owner of Team Fastrax, a professional skydiving team based in Middletown, said during training exercises Wednesday night at Hook Field in Middletown, he and Mayor Nicole Condrey were connected with straps as they were carrying a large American flag.

But there was an equipment malfunction and Hart was unable to release the strap as the two skydivers neared the ground. That’s when Condrey, a veteran of 2,300 jumps and a member of Team Fastrax, implemented the “emergency procedure” and released the secondary strap when they were about 100 feet off the ground.