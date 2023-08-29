Middletown mayor, 2 other incumbents will not seek re-election to city council

MIDDLETOWN — The face of the Middletown City Council is about to change.

All three incumbents — Mayor Nicole Condrey, Vice Mayor Monica Thomas and council member Tal Moon — are not running for re-election on Nov. 7, according to the Butler County Board of Elections.

That leaves three open seats on the five-person council with only Zack Ferrell and Rodney Muterspaw, who were elected two years ago, returning.

When the new council is sworn in later this year, it’s possible it may have four years of total experience.

Two Middletown residents, Joe Mulligan, who served on council for eight years before he was defeated by Ferrell and Muterspaw two years ago, and political newcomer Elizabeth Slamka, are running for mayor, according to the board of elections.

Three candidates for the two open seats on council have been certified, and the board of elections is expected to possibly certify the other two candidates today.

Clayton Castle, Jeffrey Wellbaum and Steven West II were certified on Aug. 8, while Jennifer Burg-Carter and John Ferrando have not been certified, according to the board of elections.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Condrey, who narrowly defeated veteran politician Larry Mulligan Jr. four years ago for the mayor’s seat, said she decided not to seek re-election because she wants to make “a greater impact in other ways.”

When asked about those plans, Condrey said it was too early to disclose, but she wants to help small businesses in the city.

She’s most proud of how council changed its “tactics” when dealing with city leaders. She said the city avoided “major catastrophes” and “irreversible mistakes” since City Council researched some of the proposed plans.

She mentioned the proposed $1.3 billion riverfront entertainment district and theme park project called Hollywoodland, a brainchild of former City Manager Jim Palenick, as one example.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Moon said his home life and career have dramatically changed since he was elected eight years ago. He and his wife, Saralyn, have two sons and one daughter under the age of 8 and his business at Moon Adrion Insurance is expanding.

He wants to be “present and engaged” in his kids’ activities, he said.

Serving the last eight years has been “an incredible honor,” Moon said.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Thomas said she made the decision earlier this year not to seek re-election so she could spend more time with her family and work on her businesses.

She and her husband, Lucas, have been married for close to two years and she’s co-owner of West Central Wine and Bandanas Italian Eatery.

Thomas said this council has accomplished much while faced against “really great challenges.”

Right before council took office, City Manager Doug Adkins was terminated and a few months later, COVID-19 arrived.

“It’s been a really interesting term,” she said.

She’s proud of how the city improved its roads, voters approved a levy to build fire stations, the city has hired firefighters and police officers and economic development has made great strides with apartments and the proposed East End Event Center.