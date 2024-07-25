Middletown man indicted on child rape charges

According to the indictment, the alleged sexual assaults occurred between June 2016 and May 31 of this year. There is one victim who is known to Lockard, said Assistant Butler County Prosecutor Lindsay Sheehan.

Lockard was arrested by Middletown police on June 17 when the victim and her mother responded to the police station to report the crimes, according to court records. His case was then bound over to the county for grand jury consideration.

The case is assigned to Butler County Common Pleas Judge Noah Powers II and his scheduled for arraignment July 30. Bond was set at $210,000 in Middletown Municipal Court.