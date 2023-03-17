BreakingNews
Middletown man dies in single-vehicle crash
Middletown man dies in single-vehicle crash

MIDDLETOWN — A Middletown man died Thursday in a single-vehicle crash at Nelbar Street at the railroad tracks.

Douglas G. Miller, 53, was identified as the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle.

At 7:48 p.m. Thursday the Middletown Communications Center received a call regarding a traffic crash located in the area of University Boulevard and Shafor Street with possible severe injuries, according to the Middletown Police Chief David Birk.

The Middletown Police Department, in conjunction with the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (START), is conducting the investigation.

