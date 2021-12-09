Middletown Lyric Theatre presents holiday show

“So, if people are looking for a nice, warm, fuzzy, that’s the singing part of it, but in the end, this tale wraps up in twisted fashions with Mary having the Christ Child, and they fight off evil, and they fight off strife, and the Lord puts his hand upon them, and they win,” Shofar said.

The show features a large cast of about 13 people, including children and adults. A portion of the cast are MLT veterans, while others are newcomers, who have never performed before.

“What’s great about this show, and usually all of our Christmas shows, is it’s a great moment for us to get a bunch of people together, from all walks of life, who normally don’t typically get to do shows,” Shafor said, “So, this is the time when the spirit of the season and Christmas rings true in a community theater production.”

He said the show is unique in that it combines comedy and drama, along with elements of a thriller and suspense into one production.

“At the root of it, it’s a comedy, and I hope people come and appreciate that, and can see how this would have been a hilarious moment in these people’s lives, but a joyous one at the same time,” Shafor said.

How to go

What: “The Butterfingers Angel, Mary & Joseph, Herod the Nut & the Slaughter of 12 Hit Carols in a Pear Tree” When: Fri. Dec. 10 through Sun., Dec. 12. Show times are 8 p.m. on Fri.; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Sat. and 2 p.m. on Sun.

Where: Middletown Lyric Theatre is located at 1530 Central Ave., Middletown

Admission: $20 reserved seating (plus applicable ticketing fees). Purchase at www.middletownlyric.org. Advance purchase recommended. If available, tickets may be purchased at each performance.

More info: www.middletownlyric.org or at (513) 425-7140. Masks are not required, but they are encouraged.