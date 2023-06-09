Middletown launching Downtown Farmers Market

“We don’t have a lot of grocery stores in downtown, so this provides an opportunity for fresh produce to be available to anyone who wants to come, but especially to those in this area,” Lewis said.

She said for the past decade, residents have wanted a farmers market in the city, and this seemed like the right time to bring the market downtown.

“It’s a community event, and we encourage community members to come out for something positive. We encourage them to have an active role in the positive things going on in our city, and that means coming to the events, and supporting local,” Lewis said.

How to go

What: Downtown Farmers Market, Middletown

When: 3-7 p.m. June 14

Where: Bus depot in front of MidPointe Library , 125 S. Broad St., Middletown

Cost: Free to attend. Items will be available for purchase.

More info: www.cityofmiddletown.org and Middletown Ohio Events on Facebook. Interested vendors and musicians may contact Jeri Lewis at jeril@cityofmiddletown.org.