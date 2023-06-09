X

Middletown launching Downtown Farmers Market

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

News
By Ginny McCabe, contributing writer
34 minutes ago
New option for shoppers seeking to purchase goods from local growers and artisans.

Local growers, bakers, artisans and other distinctive vendors will soon gather every other week in downtown Middletown for the Downtown Farmers Market, which will debut next week.

“This is our first farmers market. It’s a city led initiative, where we are organizing it. So, it’s the first one of its kind in a long time,” said Jeri Lewis, community projects coordinator for the City of Middletown.

The Downtown Farmers Market is set for 3-7 p.m. every other Wednesday, starting June 14. The market is at the the bus depot in front of the MidPointe Library Middletown, between the two buildings.

Shoppers will find a variety of fresh produce, baked goods, meat, dairy, jams and jellies, flowers and handcrafted items from 15 vendors. Little Trolley Donuts will be on site for the first event.

There will also be live music.

“We don’t have a lot of grocery stores in downtown, so this provides an opportunity for fresh produce to be available to anyone who wants to come, but especially to those in this area,” Lewis said.

She said for the past decade, residents have wanted a farmers market in the city, and this seemed like the right time to bring the market downtown.

“It’s a community event, and we encourage community members to come out for something positive. We encourage them to have an active role in the positive things going on in our city, and that means coming to the events, and supporting local,” Lewis said.

How to go

What: Downtown Farmers Market, Middletown

When: 3-7 p.m. June 14

Where: Bus depot in front of MidPointe Library , 125 S. Broad St., Middletown

Cost: Free to attend. Items will be available for purchase.

More info: www.cityofmiddletown.org and Middletown Ohio Events on Facebook. Interested vendors and musicians may contact Jeri Lewis at jeril@cityofmiddletown.org.

In Other News
1
36 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties
2
Oxford’s Masonic Lodge turns 200: Celebration planned to raise funds...
3
First Record, Art & Music Fair set for Saturday in Fairfield
4
Food Truck Park in Middletown offers food, live music and games Friday...
5
Municipal Brew Works to celebrate 7th anniversary with weekend events

About the Author

Ginny McCabe
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top