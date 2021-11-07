Middletown hoping Holiday Whopla brings customers to local businesses

“This can be the thriving heartbeat of the town,” she said. “We have to capitalize on that.”

In the last eight months, Kiser and her committee have raised $245,000, including $40,000 from Cohen Recycling to offset the cost of installing the electricity to the park. She’s asking the City of Middletown for $100,000 in support to “fill the gap” in the budget.

The Middletown Community Foundation is serving as fiscal agent and all proceeds from Holiday Whopla will help finance future festivals, according to Kiser.

This year’s Holiday Whopla will run every Friday and Saturday starting Nov. 26 though Dec. 18. Then be open the week of Christmas from Dec. 19-Dec. 23.

The festival will feature a Grinch theme and include an ice skating rink, immersive light exhibits, heated igloos with lounge seating, pictures with the Grinch, entertainment from local high school choirs and dance groups, face painting, cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus, storytime with the elves, Santa’s mailroom, Toy for Tot’s letter writing to soldiers, nightly holiday character parades, holiday window showcase, adult beverages and themed food specials.

The event will generate “a high level of energy and pride in the community,” said Kiser, who moved to Middletown 15 years ago with her husband.

“We love Middletown,” she said. “We drank the Kool-Aid a long time ago.”

The ice rink will be open for 50 days from Nov. 21 through Jan. 3. Cost will be $10 and Kiser told council she expects the rink to generate $100,000 in revenue. She rented the 48 foot by 100 foot rink from Magic Ice which operates and manages 24 outdoor rinks in the U.S.

If the rink is successful, she said the city can keep it open at a cost of $8,000 per week.

The rink area can be converted to a roller rink that could open in the summer, she said. She envisions installing a large-screen TV on the back of the Pendleton Art Center and showing live sporting events.

The roller rink could be a reason to draw all those families who attend the city’s July 4th celebration, Ohio Balloon Challenge and soccer tournaments at Smith Park to downtown.

“We don’t have to create new events,” she said. “Just take advantage what’s already happening.”

The committee has set four goals of Holiday Whopla: increase revenue for downtown businesses by 25% to 35%; attract potential businesses downtown; create an exciting environment for residential development; and promote community involvement.

The event will kick-off after the Santa Parade at 4 p.m. Nov. 27 and continue through Jan. 3.

HOW TO GO:

WHAT: Holiday Whopla

WHEN: Skating rink hours starting Nov. 21: Noon to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; noon to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Holiday hours: Thanksgiving Day: Closed; Christmas Eve: noon to 10 p.m.; Christmas Day: 5 to 10 p.m.; New Year’s Eve: Noon to 7 p.m.; New Year’s Day: Noon to 10 p.m. Holiday Whopla Festival hours every Friday and Saturday starting Nov. 26: 5-10 p.m.; Dec. 20-23: Noon to 10 p.m.

WHERE: Swallen’s Park, downtown Middletown

HOW MUCH: Ice skating is $10. Most other events are free.

MORE INFORMATION: downtownmiddletown.org/holiday-whopla