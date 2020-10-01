Middletown hopes rewards program returns people to downtown businesses: How it works

Explore West Chester restaurant laying off 48 workers as chain announces cuts across Ohio

Here is how the program works: Pick up a passport from one of the more than 40 participating businesses; make a minimum $10 purchase and have your passport stamped. After you receive 10 stamps from 10 different businesses, you’re entered to win gift cards to a variety of downtown businesses.

The program runs from Friday though Jan. 31, 2021 and $3,000 worth of prizes will be awarded during the four months.

Jeff Payne, executive director of the DMI, said the Sip Bite Buy program offers “a great opportunity” for people to return to downtown during the coronavirus pandemic. He encouraged people to get out of their cars, wear masks, stay six feet apart and check out the diverse downtown businesses.

“We’re here and we want to serve you,” Payne said. “We need to get people back into a routine.”

Two downtown businesses owner, Sue Wittman from Artique inside the Pendleton Art Center, and Ron Meadows from Design 2 Wear 2, agreed.

“It’s a good idea and it’s always fun to win prizes,” Wittman said.

Meadows, in business downtown for five years, said he runs an incentive program where customers receive 20 percent off after their fifth purchase. He believes the Sip Bite Buy program can also be successful.

“Just getting people in the door will help,” he said.

Design 2 Wear 2 on Central Avenue in Middletown hopes a loyalty program drives business. FILE PHOTO Credit: Staff photo by Nick Daggy Credit: Staff photo by Nick Daggy

Here are the businesses participating in the Sip Bite Buy program, including 15 studios inside the Pendleton Art Center: