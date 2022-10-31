Hamilton and Middletown schools increase security due to threat

Multiple school districts in the area received information about a possible threat to the schools on Sunday evening, which was determined to be false.
Information was released about the incident by both Middletown and Hamilton schools, which said there will be more police presence throughout today, Oct. 31.
According to a statement from Middletown Superintendent Marlon Styles, Jr., law enforcement determined the threat to not be credible and said that it was a swatting incident or “a false threat reporting of a serious incident to elicit a significant response from police and other emergency services.”
The superintendent stated that after speaking with Chief David Birk of the Middletown Police Department, school will still happen today.
Hamilton schools said school will also go on today, and if there are any updates, parents will be notified through the School Messenger System.
WCPO contributed to this report.
