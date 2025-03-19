Middletown had a Chick-fil-A for decades; city excited for next chapter

Not just any restaurant. Residents wanted a Chick-fil-A.

In the years since the survey, miles of Middletown roads have been repaved and the city is building an aquatic center at the Atrium YMCA.

And now a Chick-fil-A is coming back to town.

Get used to hearing, “my pleasure,” Middletown.

The Chick-fil-A survey response was a surprise because people were not asked what specific restaurant they wanted, just what they would like in general.

The newest Chick-fil-A location will be at 6465 Culbertson Road near the Quality Inn and at the former location of Buckeye’s restaurant in Warren County.

The city announced the restaurant is expected to be built and open this year. No operator has been named.

The Atlanta-based company purchased the property for $700,000 on March 5, according to Warren County Auditor records.

Ironically, 48 years ago, Middletown’s first and only Chick-fil-A location opened in the once vibrant Towne Mall. After the restaurant closed some years later, residents have been chirping ever since for another Chick-fil-A.

When Clayton Castle, now the city’s communications manager, ran unsuccessfully for city council in 2023, residents told him during his door-to-door campaign they wanted a Chick-fil-A, he said.

When he mentioned Chick-fil-A during a candidates forum. he said there were cheers from those in the audience.

“The excitement of its return is evident when you look at the social media announcement on Friday with over a thousand “like” and “love” reactions and hundreds of comments and shares,“ he said. ”The city of Middletown shares in that excitement and we can’t wait for it to open later this year."

The closest Chick-fil-A location to Middletown is in Liberty Twp. A new location will be built near Austin Landing in Miami Twp. soon, the company announced last year.

Known for its quality customer service, Chick-fil-A has been ranked the No. 1 fast food restaurant for the past decade by publications and customers.