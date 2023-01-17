Middletown group has served 42 homeless clients the first nine nights

“We have learned, over our years of serving, that the homeless population is a very transient community and that is one reason we see so many only stay in our church shelters for short periods of time,” Fugate wrote in an email. “Our calling is not to judge our guests but to meet and serve them exactly where they are at during this time in their lives and journey just as God’s word has called all believers to do.”

Each week on a rotating basis, a church in the network will provide meals and shelter within their church facilities, Fugate said. Daily intakes are performed from 4-5 p.m. of the hosting season. New guests must arrive at 4 p.m. on their initial day of stay, according to Fugate.