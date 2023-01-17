Middletown group has served 42 homeless clients the first nine nights

A church-based homeless shelter in Middletown served 42 clients the first nine days it has operated, according to officials with Serving Homeless Alternate Housing Of Middletown (SHALOM).
Bill Fugate, a volunteer coordinator for SHALOM, said 42 guests, 34 men and eight women, have been provided shelter and meals so far this winter.
SHALOM served 29 guests Monday night, he said.
“We have learned, over our years of serving, that the homeless population is a very transient community and that is one reason we see so many only stay in our church shelters for short periods of time,” Fugate wrote in an email. “Our calling is not to judge our guests but to meet and serve them exactly where they are at during this time in their lives and journey just as God’s word has called all believers to do.”
Each week on a rotating basis, a church in the network will provide meals and shelter within their church facilities, Fugate said. Daily intakes are performed from 4-5 p.m. of the hosting season. New guests must arrive at 4 p.m. on their initial day of stay, according to Fugate.
At 5 p.m. those in need of shelter are transported from the SHALOM office, which is located in the lower level of the First United Methodist Church, 120 S. Broad St., to the host church.
All guests are allowed to shower, dine, rest and fellowship in a safe and warm environment and at approximately 8 a.m. each day the guests are transported back downtown, Fugate said.
SHALOM SCHEDULE
Jan. 15-21: Tytus Avenue Church of God
Jan. 22-28: Berachah Church
Jan 29-Feb 4: First Baptist/First Christian
Feb. 5-11: Holy Family Parish/First Presbyterian
Feb. 12-18: Crosspointe Church of Christ
Feb. 19-25: First United Methodist Church
Contact SHALOM at shalomhomeless@gmail.com or www.shalomhomeless.com.
