Middletown firefighters may get $78K to cover overtime cost to test, flush hydrants

While paying firefighters overtime to flush/test hydrants might not be the “most cost-effective solution” long term, the staffing capabilities exist in the near-term, according to a staff report.

The maintenance allows the city to verify the hydrants are in working order and providing sufficient fire flow to support firefighting efforts, he said. Additionally, hydrants are required to be tested once every five years to verify specific parameters are met for pressure and flow. The testing process includes logging flow and pressure data for the hydrant, he said.

He said firefighters will be flowing the hydrants this summer and testing one-fifth of the city’s hydrants every year on a rotating basis.

Next year, as a way to reduce costs, Lolli hopes to train college students to flow the hydrants.

At a recent fire, Lolli said a 2 1/2-inch cap blew off and the firefighters lost water.

“It’s a problem,” he said. “We can’t have that happen.”