After rise in Middletown business structure fires, officials call for safety measures

While officials say the overall number of fires has not increased significantly year over year, a notable shift has occurred in the types of buildings affected. Several of this year’s fires involved local businesses, including Lester’s Rock N Roll Shop, Naskar Drive-Thru and Brent’s Smokin’ Butts & Grill.

Although the incident at Brent’s Smokin’ Butts & Grill was not a prolonged blaze, it is classified as a structure fire because a gas line failure caused damage to the restaurant’s building, officials said.

Middletown Fire Marshal Capt. Frank Baughman said electrical issues were the leading cause of structure fires both this year and during the same time frame in 2025.

“One that always stands out is space heater use,” Baughman said, noting that problems often arise when space heaters are plugged into extension cords.

“Space heaters pull a lot more energy through those electric lines, and those extension cords are not meant for permanent use,” he said.

Middletown Fire Marshal Lt. David Kaiser added that extension cords plugged into power strips can overload a home’s electrical system, increasing the risk of fire.

A majority of recent structure fires have occurred west of Breiel Boulevard, an area Baughman said includes older homes that can be more difficult to keep warm during colder months. Aging electrical systems and outdated wiring in those homes may also contribute to an increased risk of electrical overloads and fires.

While cold weather can lead to a rise in electrical fires, Baughman said the department also sees a significant number of fires during the summer months, often related to bonfires and outdoor grilling.

Baughman and Kaiser urge “maintenance” for residents to be proactive about preventing fires.

Fire officials emphasized the importance of regular maintenance to reduce fire risks. Recommended steps include changing furnace filters, ensuring electrical wiring meets current safety codes, eliminating unnecessary extension cord use and hiring licensed contractors for electrical work. Properly extinguishing smoking materials is another key preventative measure, they said.

“Fires always come in waves,” Kaiser said. “Yeah, you have your normal culprits, but you never know when it’s going to happen.”

Working smoke alarms remain one of the most effective tools for preventing serious injuries and deaths, Kaiser said.

FREE SMOKE DETECTORS

For homeowners who cannot afford smoke detectors, the Middletown Fire Department partners with the American Red Cross to provide up to three smoke alarms free of charge. Residents can request a smoke alarm installation by contacting the city’s Fire Prevention Bureau at FirePrevention@cityofmiddletown.org.

Renters should contact their landlords regarding broken or missing smoke detectors. If necessary, the Middletown Fire Department can follow up with landlords to ensure the issue is addressed, officials said.