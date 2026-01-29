Middletown restaurant owner suffers burns due to fryer malfunction

A local barbecue restaurant owner was injured Wednesday after a fryer malfunction at his Middletown business.
Brent Dalton, owner of Brent’s Smokin Butts & Grill at 640 N. University Blvd., suffered first- and second-degree burns when a quick disconnect on the kitchen fryer came loose and “exploded,” according to a Facebook post from the restaurant.
“We are so thankful it was not much worse,” a post Wednesday evening read. “The paramedics were amazing and definitely knew how serious this could be for him.”
Dalton was admitted to a burn unit Wednesday for observation and was expected to possibly be released Thursday, the post said.
As of 11:41 p.m. Wednesday, the restaurant said its grill, fryer and griddle were not yet operational while the business awaits a needed inspection of its gas lines.
“We are hoping for that to happen tomorrow,” the post said.
The restaurant remains open with a limited menu, offering brisket, pork, pulled chicken and several non-fried side items.
Journal-News reached out to the restaurant for an update Thursday but did not immediately receive a response.
