Middletown restaurant owner suffers burns due to fryer malfunction

A local barbecue restaurant owner was injured Wednesday after a fryer malfunction at his Middletown business.

Brent Dalton, owner of Brent’s Smokin Butts & Grill at 640 N. University Blvd., suffered first- and second-degree burns when a quick disconnect on the kitchen fryer came loose and “exploded,” according to a Facebook post from the restaurant.

“We are so thankful it was not much worse,” a post Wednesday evening read. “The paramedics were amazing and definitely knew how serious this could be for him.”

Dalton was admitted to a burn unit Wednesday for observation and was expected to possibly be released Thursday, the post said.

As of 11:41 p.m. Wednesday, the restaurant said its grill, fryer and griddle were not yet operational while the business awaits a needed inspection of its gas lines.

“We are hoping for that to happen tomorrow,” the post said.

The restaurant remains open with a limited menu, offering brisket, pork, pulled chicken and several non-fried side items.

Journal-News reached out to the restaurant for an update Thursday but did not immediately receive a response.

