Fire damages Lester’s Rock N Roll Shop in Middletown

Smoke could be seen rolling from the eaves of Lester’s Rock N Roll Shop in Middletown on Monday evening as firefighters worked to put out a fire inside.
The business is in the 1900 block of Central Avenue.
Fire Chief Brian Wright told the Journal-News no one was injured, and the fire’s cause is under investigation.
Lester’s Rock N Roll Shop is owned by Chris Lester, who moved it there when it expanded in 2019. The building once housed the Music Central shop during the 1980s.
The shop specializes in new and vintage LPs, compact discs, cassette and 8-track tapes as well as guitar sales, repairs and lessons along with skateboards.
In Other News
1
New Butler Tech aviation school welcomes first students at Middletown...
2
Shelters brace for surge of homeless needing warmth as winter temps...
3
‘We must be visible’: Across Butler County, communities celebrate...
4
Car slams into front of Mason cafe, owner calls for changes
5
$10M Middletown Schools bus headquarters project moves forward after...
About the Author