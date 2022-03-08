Middletown detectives awarded for work in solving murder of 6-year-old boy

Gmoser established the award several years ago after realizing police officers “do tremendous work and they really don’t get enough recognition.”

He said when McIntosh and Hoover began the case, they assumed nothing, “they probed, they investigated, they detected. They had questions, they went over the evidence, they reviewed the evidence, they talked to the suspects again ... finally they solved it.”

Gmoser said because of the hard work of the detectives, prosecutors were able to do their work in litigating the case, which also held up on appeal.

“We can’t do our job without them doing their job, and they did it tremendously,” Gmoser said.

Former Assistant Prosecutor Kelly Heile, who prosecuted the case, said “This case with little James Hutchinson was one of the worst that I had ever seen and I watched these two in their detective interviews keep going, keep pushing with just the right finesse ... they were able to get to the truth.”

McIntosh and Hoover were appreciative, but had few words.

“We really appreciate it very much. Thanks to everybody that helped us and did anything at some point to support us,” McIntosh said.

In an interview Monday with the Journal-News, Hoover said they are appreciative for the recognition and summed up the sentiment of the former partners: “We were just doing our jobs.”