Middletown council OKs spending $25K to ‘actively address’ homeless issue downtown

Assistant City Manager Susan Cohen said the social workers can help remove barriers for the homeless, such as obtaining a valid identification, and find them long-term, stable housing. The pilot program would also help them obtain substance abuse treatment.

The agency will serve as “a short-term resource” and ideas may be explored and expanded to improve the homeless issue downtown, Cohen said. As downtown has been revitalized with more businesses and activities, owners have voiced their concerns to city council members.

Councilwoman Ami Vitori, who owns downtown businesses, said she hopes the data collected shows “what’s going on” in the community.

Hope House, a men’s homeless shelter, used to be on South Main Street, near downtown, but last year opened a $11.4 million facility at 1001 Grove St., several miles from downtown.

Hopeline will provide a point of contact for Middletown police or other agencies to utilize as a resource when working with homeless clientele, the city said.

At the end of the six-month program, Hopeline will review findings of what worked and didn’t work and provide recommendations for Middletown police to consider.