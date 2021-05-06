Middletown buys land from Atrium for fire station, may ask voters to approve levy in November

But Mayor Nicole Condrey, after reading the staff report about how the stations may be funded, expressed concern if Middletown voters rejected a continuous levy.

She urged the city to develop a “good solid plan” to fund the fire stations in case a levy is defeated.

Earlier, Palenick called Atrium “really good corporate citizens” for selling the land at Ohio 122 and Atrium Boulevard for $80,000 an acre when similar land in the area sells for $200,000 an acre.

Partnerships like these allow the city and the hospital to continue to “make a difference in the lives of those we serve,” said Dr. Keith Bricking, president of Atrium Medical Center

He said Atrium, the city’s only full-service hospital and Level III Trauma Center, sees daily the “essential safety service” provided by the Middletown Division of Fire.

Fire Chief Paul Lolli said these locations are in line with fire station location studies and represent a combination of the best locations to support current and future Middletown growth. He said by building all four stations at once, instead of one every five years, the city will save millions of dollars because of low interest rates.

“There is no better time,” he said.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, council approved a three-year collective bargaining contract with the International Association of Firefighters Local No. 336 for the period from Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2023. The union voted 64-9 in favor of the contract.

The contact calls for raises of 1% the first year, 2% the second year and 3% the third year and lump payments of 3% the first year, 2% the second year and 1% the third year .

Palenick said he was “very comfortable with this” financial arrangement and the contract is “fair and makes sense.”

Assistant City Manager Susan Cohen said it was “a great solution for both sides.”

POSSIBLE FIRE STATIONS LOCATIONS IN MIDDLETOWN