Middletown cops, community bring Christmas spirit to kids in need

The event is named in memory of Officer Mike Davis, who retired from Middletown Division of Police in 2011 after 44 years of service. For 26 of those years, Davis was a school resource officer and ran the Jack Combs Memorial Safety Town.

He passed away in 2013.

Now, 10 years later, the event continues, thanks to the police department, Ohio State Highway Patrol and donations from local organizations, including the Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary.

The children are selected by local school officials, and their names are forwarded to the police department. Each child is allowed to spend about $100, said detective Jason Wargo, FOP president.

“You feel good when you make Christmas a little better for the kids,” he said.

Police Chief David Birk, who shopped with the kids, said the event shows “what Christmas is all about.”

It also gives the children an opportunity to interact law enforcement in a positive environment, Birk said.

“They can see officers as role models and human beings,” he said.

Rodney Muterspaw, a retired Middletown police chief, said he remembers when Davis started the shopping program. He called the shopping spree “one of the bright spots” the police department has every year to build relationships with the community.

Mary Miller, secretary of the detective section, helps organize the event and said several organizations made donations. She said StachlerHarmon Attorneys at Law provided breakfast to all of the families. The Grand Temple Pythian Sisters of Ohio and Akers Packaging donated $1,000 or more and Mark’s Towing, Homemakers Circle 9, Gary Hoff and Christ United Methodist Church donated at least $200.

