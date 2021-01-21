Middletown company receives $61 million defense contract

The assemblies will be manufactured at Magellan’s facility adjacent to the Middletown Regional Airport with deliveries in 2020 through 2024.

According to Magellan officials, the company has participated in the Standard Missile program for more than 20 years, supplying dorsal fins for various configurations, including the SM-3 and SM-6. These defensive missiles provide area defense to the U.S. Military against theater ballistic missiles, aircraft and cruise missiles.