Middletown Community Foundation names new leader

She’s excited to join the MCF that has established itself as “a leader in the community and a catalyst for positive change,” she said.

The Nathan family will be relocating to the Middletown area. As an avid Girl Scout, Nathan said she looks forward to finding her place with a local troop where she can volunteer her time and energy in helping to guide young leaders.

In June, Barnett, who served as executive director since 2018, announced her retirement at the end of 2021.

She called her three years at MCF “rewarding and inspiring.”

Barnett began her tenure with MCF in August 2018 and since then, the assets of the foundation have grown to $43 million, a testament Barnett said, to the generosity of the community.

Barnett and her husband Mark will remain in Middletown and continue the historic restoration of the Sorg Mansion, she said.