Middletown code enforcement sweep coming in July

During each two-week period, all five code enforcement specialists will be concentrated in one district to do comprehensive house-by-house outdoor inspections. The specialists will notify property owners and occupants of violations found and include educational information concerning code enforcement tips and assistance programs that are available for repairs.

The districts and their sweep dates are as follows.

District 1 (July 8 - July 19): Airport/Riverfront, Harlan Park, Downtown, Church, Oakland, Lakeside, Roselawn.

District 2 (July 22 - Aug. 2): South, Prospect, Douglass, Meadowlawn, Amanda/Oneida

District 3 (Aug. 5 - Aug. 16): Sherman, Highlands, Barbara Park, Mayfield

District 4 (Aug. 19 - Aug. 30): Sunset/Park Place, El Dorado/Williamsdale, University, Wildwood, Avalon, Riverside Village, Dixie Heights, Springhill, Northeast, Manchester Meadows

District 5 (Sept. 2 - Sept. 13): Sawyer’s Mill, Rosedale/The Oaks, Creekview, Euclid Heights/Runnymede, Lewis/Clifton Farms, Greenfields, Far Hills, Thorny Acres/Burnham Woods, Towne Mall, New England Heights, Renaissance

At the June 4 council meeting, City Manager Paul Lolli rolled out a proposed consolidation of city departments with a focus on direct supervision of the zoning specialists.

Council members said they wanted to see a plan for results before moving people into different positions and adding staff.

Councilman Zack Ferrell wanted to know what changes will happen other than new jobs to actually enforce city codes.

“You will have a code enforcement manager who does nothing but oversees code enforcement and nuisance abatement,” Lolli said. He added with more oversight “you will see code violations being dealt with more immediately.”

Ferrell said he would like to see more of a plan for the code enforcement before hiring positions.

Lolli said the new director and others will be tasked with developing a plan, and “I think you will see a big difference by the end of the year.”

Mayor Elizabeth Slamka said she thought it was “fair” to ask for a plan and what is going to be different moving forward and outlining the goals and outcomes.

“What is going to change is we are going to find people who are violating the code and we are going to force them to change,” Lolli said.

Councilman Steven West II said when looking at the plan as a whole, some positions are needed, but he questions code enforcement plan.

“Where I have a problem is ... in the last 10 years there’s still the same caved-in roofs, broken windows, the same streets that constantly have litter on them.”

Residents are “constantly” complaining to council members about “blatant” code violations, West said. He sees alleyways filled with trash. “Where is the enforcement?” he asked.

“Does anybody in this city care?” he said. “Is this the answer? I don’t know because we have invested in raises and been supportive of moving staff around, at some point you have to look at it and go, ‘If somebody needs so much direct supervision, is it an organization problem where we put people, or is it a staff problem?’”

Councilwoman Jennifer Carter said: “I don’t think we should make any move until the code specialists that we have now clean up first. Let us clean up first and then maybe make a move after we see how they have cleaned up.”