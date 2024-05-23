City offers cash to homeowners for exterior improvements in 3 neighborhoods

Approved homeowners can receive up to $3,000 for repairs and improvements. Up to 50 percent may be requested to be paid in advance of the project with the remaining to be paid as a reimbursement after completion. A homeowner can participate once a year.

Wells said $100,000 has been set aside for the program to start and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

“This money is meant to help people who may not have the money up front for a project,” Wells said to city council on Tuesday.

In March, council appropriated $800,000 of ARPA funds to initiate programs to improve the quality of life in neighborhoods throughout the city.

The April Trash Bash, a city-wide clean up with four locations for dumping items including tires and some appliances, was such a that another, featuring operation improvements, is tentatively planned for July 13.

Improvement projects that are not eligible are: swimming pools, spas or hot tubs; landscaping, plant materials, or gardens; underground utilities, storm lines; play equipment and new detached accessory structures or additions.

The program is the first of its kind in recent history, so staff cannot yet gage the response.

“Hopefully, we will come back and say we need more money for different program,” Wells told council.

Applications must be submitted, they will be assessed and the property inspected to verify the necessary repairs. Homeowners will have 90 days after approval for work completion, and inspection will also happen after the repairs are completed with before and after photos.

To apply, complete the application found at https://www.cityofmiddletown.org/DocumentCenter/View/6907/Home-Improvement-Repair-Program-Packet and provide all supporting documentation to the City of Middletown Development Services Department at 1 Donham Plaza, 3rd Floor, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Note that applications must be submitted in-person to the department.

Contact Cyndi Peters at the development services department at cyndip@cityofmiddletown.org or 513-425-7939.