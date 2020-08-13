Middletown closer to replacing road deck on University Boulevard bridge

Another key construction project could begin this fall to replace the bridge’s road deck on the University Boulevard bridge.
Middletown City Council heard the first reading of the $2.87 million project and is expected to give final approval at its Aug. 18 meeting and for an construction agreement with Norfolk Southern Railroad whose rail tracks are under the bridge. Council is expected to approve both items as emergency measures so they take effect upon passage.
Scott Tadych, city public works/utilities director, said Middletown received an $800,000 Ohio Public Works Grant for the bridge deck. The balance of the project’s costs will come from the city’s general capital fund, $750,000; the storm water capital fund, $1.073 million; and $250,000 from the Auto & Gas fund.
Great Lakes Construction Co. was the lowest and best bidder for the project. Seven bids were opened on July 15 with Great Lakes Construction submitting its bid of $2.87 million which was 12% lower than the engineer’s estimate and 3% lower than the next bidder, according to city records.
The project includes replacing the bridge deck and other associated repairs to the bridge over the Norfolk Southern rail tracks between Roosevelt Boulevard and 14th Avenue.
Tadych said the bridge was originally constructed in 1968. He said the bridge deck was overlaid at once since the original construction sometime prior to 2000.
He said construction is scheduled to begin this fall and be completed in 2021.
The construction agreement Norfolk Southern is also expected to be approved on Aug. 18 because the work is being done over the railroad’s right of way. The city will pay Norfolk Southern about $207,336 for their costs of construction engineering and railroad protective services.
Tadych said these fees would be billed as the project progresses. He said the city would cover these costs from the general capital fund.