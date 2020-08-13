Middletown closer to replacing road deck on University Boulevard bridge

Tadych said the bridge was originally constructed in 1968. He said the bridge deck was overlaid at once since the original construction sometime prior to 2000.

Explore Middletown approves 2020 street paving contract

He said construction is scheduled to begin this fall and be completed in 2021.

The construction agreement Norfolk Southern is also expected to be approved on Aug. 18 because the work is being done over the railroad’s right of way. The city will pay Norfolk Southern about $207,336 for their costs of construction engineering and railroad protective services.

Tadych said these fees would be billed as the project progresses. He said the city would cover these costs from the general capital fund.