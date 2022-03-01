Middletown City Schools superintendent passed over for Cincinnati job

“We have a dedicated district leadership team and we look forward to continuing the work of providing a high quality education for all students,” Beadle said.

Styles has led Middletown Schools since 2017 and has captured national attention for some of his reform efforts to improve the quality of education in the district.

His efforts have included advocating for closing the “digital divide” that once saw students from low-income families lacking the same access to digital learning as other students.

Also competing for the job was Tianay Amat, Cincinnati Schools’ deputy superintendent and currently its interim leader.