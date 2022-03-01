Middletown City Schools superintendent passed over for Cincinnati job

Middletown City Schools’ superintendent will stay in his role after losing out on his bid to be hired for the top job of Cincinnati Public Schools.
Marlon Styles Jr. was one of three finalists for the CPS superintendent’s office and participated in interviews in recent weeks.
Iranetta Wright, deputy superintendent for Detroit Public Schools Community District since 2017, was chosen Monday evening by the governing board of Ohio’s third largest school district to lead the Cincinnati city schools, according to the Journal-News media partner WCPO-TV.
Styles declined to comment Monday evening.
Elizabeth Beadle, spokeswoman for the 6,300-student Middletown Schools, told the Journal-News soon after the new CPS leader was announced that the current leadership will continue their mission in operating Middletown’s 10 school buildings.
“We have a dedicated district leadership team and we look forward to continuing the work of providing a high quality education for all students,” Beadle said.
Styles has led Middletown Schools since 2017 and has captured national attention for some of his reform efforts to improve the quality of education in the district.
His efforts have included advocating for closing the “digital divide” that once saw students from low-income families lacking the same access to digital learning as other students.
Also competing for the job was Tianay Amat, Cincinnati Schools’ deputy superintendent and currently its interim leader.
About the Author