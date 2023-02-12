Middletown city golf tournament returning for 54-hole championship at Brown’s Run

Before Kraft left Weatherwax, he took the men’s city championship trophy, and after it’s been repaired, hopes to hang it in the Brown’s Run pro shop.

He said John and Avinne Kiser, owners of Brown’s Run, have been supportive of hosting the city tournament that he believes will be “good for the city and good for the golfers.”

Kraft, who never won the city tournament, said it always was “the tournament” he wanted to win. He had a four-shot lead heading into the final round in 1985, but faltered to second when he shot 79 and Ben Morrison, the winner, shot 71.

“I still remember that,” he said. “Just like it was yesterday.”

Dalton, 58, never played in the city tournament championship flight, but always enjoyed the competition, he said.

“It was always great getting out there and playing,” he said. “The challenge was just incredible.”

HOW TO PLAY

WHAT: Middletown Men’s and Women’s Open Golf Championships

WHEN: June 23-25

WHERE: Brown’s Run Country Club, 6855 Sloebig Road

HOW MUCH: $200 includes three rounds, cart, range balls, gift certificate awards

ELIGIBILTY: Must be at least 16 by June 23 and live within a 10-mile radius of the city of Middletown

REGISTER AFTER MARCH 1: www.brownsrun.com