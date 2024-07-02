Middletown Burger Week to return for second year

Middletown Burger Week “gets people in the doors,” and last year, the participating restaurants had “record sales that week with people coming in, getting the burger, and going for it,” she said.

“Restaurants were extremely happy, and they said let’s do this every year, and that’s how we made it an annual thing,” said Lewis.

Explore Forest Fair redevelopment on hold as talks continue

Throughout the week, patrons will find a variety of specialty burgers for $6 to $10 from 15 participating restaurants. Restaurants will creatively serve up a wide range of tasty burgers for guests to enjoy. Each restaurant will feature a specialty burger.

For example, Primo Italian Steakhouse will feature a Carbonara Burger with 6 oz. prime grind, arugula, bacon, Fontina, an over-easy egg, basil, and aioli on a brioche bun for $10. Primo Italian Steakhouse is located at 6 S. Broad Street.

Merkel’s Tavern will offer The Grippo’s Burger. The patty is seasoned with Grippo’s seasoning and topped with pepper jack cheese, and bacon, and served with a side of pickled jalapenos for $9.95. Merkel’s Tavern is located at 1224 Central Ave.

Cancun Mexican Restaurant at 3350 Village Dr. will present a Cancun Bang Bang Burger with tomato, lettuce, cheese, jalapeno, ground beef and bacon for $10.

The Cracked Pot Coffee and Crepes will create a PB&J Creperger. The PB&J Creperger features a burger with a sweet and spicy peanut butter sauce, bacon-onion jam, muenster and cheddar cheese wrapped in a crepe for $10. The Cracked Pot Coffee and Crepes is located at 2024 Central Ave.

Brent’s Smokin’ Butts has created a new burger for Middletown Burger Week called the Braveheart Burger for $10, which has a Braveheart Beef Patty with BBQ sauce, American cheese, smoked pulled pork, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion. Plus, there’s a pickle served on the side. Brent’s Smokin’ Butts is located at 640 N. University Blvd.

Other participating burger spots include Veracruz Mexican Restaurant, The Jug, La Chona Margarita House, Gold Star Chili, J&E Rootbeer Stand, The Swire Inn, Foodeez, Bourbon’s Kitchen, Angry Chicken House, and Starvin Marvin’s.

“Middletown is unique in that we have a lot of locally owned restaurants, and this is a great opportunity to get out and show support to those restaurants in going to try a new burger, and making an event out of it,” Lewis said.

There will be a passport that can be picked up at participating locations. Participants can get their passport stamped at each participating location they visit.

The first 15 people to visit seven restaurants with seven stamps, can turn in a passport to Lewis at the city building, and receive a Middletown Burger Week T-shirt. For questions, email jeril@cityofmiddletown.org. The T-shirt will display the Middletown Burger week logo and the participating locations will be highlighted on the back of the shirt.

Middletown Burger Week is also a good way to build community, and residents have had fun with the week, posting pictures on social media, and talking about the different restaurants.

“People love food. They love burgers, and it has them talking and interacting with each other. You go into a restaurant, order a burger, but then people around you are ordering burgers, so you strike up a conversation, and it gives you a sense of community,” said Lewis.

How to go

What: Middletown Burger Week

When: Mon., July 8 through Sun., July 14

Where: Various restaurants and food establishments throughout Middletown

Cost: $6 to $10

More info.: www.facebook.com/MiddletownOhioEvents for details and a complete listing of participating restaurants.