Middletown balloon festival organizers celebrate return of sponsorship, possible record one-day attendance

Hart recently said the community “truly needs and appreciates” the family-friendly balloon event so he wanted to return as the presenting sponsor.

“This is what community is about,” Hart said.

David Pearce, one of the organizers and treasurer of the balloon event, said he was “extremely thrilled” to hear about Hart’s decision.

“We’re overwhelmed,” he said. “This takes some of the financial pressure off.”

Some of the sponsorship money will help pay for more specialty designed balloons and bring more entertainment and activities to the two-day festival, he said.

After inclement weather grounded the balloons and skydivers on July 16, crowds swarmed to Smith Park on July 17 as the balloons launched, the skydivers performed and fireworks lit up the sky.

Based on the number of cars parked, Pearce estimated the July 17 crowd at 15,000, a one-day record, according to records for the last 10 years. He said 1,900 cars were parked at Middletown Regional Airport and 600 at Smith Park.

He said the crowd “validates the community loves the festival.”

This was the 18th annual festival after last year’s was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.