Middletown awards latest round of small business funding. Which got help?

In addition to the CDBG forgivable micro-loans, the city also distributed $194,425 in SAVE grants for small businesses that were part of the CARES Act funding through the Butler County Commission.

Chris Xeil Lyons, city economic director, said most of Butler County’s communities took advantage of the program. She said the county commissioners allowed communities to administer the program.

Those businesses and grant amounts included:

Annie Up Boutique, $5,675

BAAB’s, $5,775

BB Tech Services, $10,000

BeauVerre Studios, $8,800

Bourbon Kitchen (IB Gourmet Foods), $10,000

Christina’s Creative Hair Design, $6,175

Connections Day Spa, $6,375

Dennis R. Beatty, Architect, $6,025

Digital Visuals, $5,775

Head Hunters Barber Shop, $5,425

Interscope Manufacturing Inc., $10,000

Lion and Ram LLC, $5,425

Mockingbirds Café, $7,850

MzJades, $6,625

Positive Vibe Studio, $5,425

Rolling Mill Brewery, $6,675

Skateway, $6,075

Spoken Bicycle, $5,425

Superior Dealer Services, $6,825

Swire Inn, $10,000

Toast of the Town (Windamere), $7,400

Trap Headdz, $5,325

Triple Moon Coffee Company, $9,550

TriTech Sound and Lighting, $6,125

Gracie’s, $10,000

Haven Studios, $10,000

Indigo Pass, $5,675

Lyons said the grants for Gracie’s, Haven Studios and Indigo Pass, which Councilwoman Ami Vitori, her father Dennis Vitori and her husband Kevin Kimener, submitted applications for were legal because the funds were from the federal government. In addition, Lyons said the city requested a legal opinion on their applications which allowed the grants because they were not using city funds.