Middletown approves 2021 budget with no layoffs, some changes

Also in 2021, as part of the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Urban Paving Program, Ohio 73 from Germantown Road to the northeast city limits will be paved. The estimated cost of the project is $2.56 million with ODOT funding $1.7 million and the city funding $860,000. That contract with ODOT is expected to be approved at council’s Dec. 15 meeting.

In addition to the approval of the 2021 budget, council also approved various pay and benefits ordinances for the coming year for city employees and Middletown City Health Department employees.

Historic districts approved

Council approved new expansions of the Highlands and South Main Street historic districts.

The newly included properties are located at 500, 502 and 504 The Alameda in the Highlands Historic District and at the property located at 812 S. Main St. in the South Main Historic District.

Meals on Wheels property tax exemption continued

Council approved continuing the tax exemption for the property located at 6141 Market Ave. where Warren County Community Services operates its Meals on Wheels program for the Middletown and surrounding area.

CARES Act funding accepted

Council approved accepting $212,648 in CARES Act funds to operation a grant program that will help small businesses. This will allow the city to award grants of up to $10,000 each to businesses which have struggled with COVID-19 issues.

Paving earmarked in the 2021 Middletown city budget includes:

First Avenue between University Boulevard and Canal Street

Henry Avenue between Charles and Malvern streets

Park Drive

Karen Drive

Moore Road

Plymouth Avenue.

Lefferson Road between Highland Street and Breiel Boulevard

Chris Court

Morgan Street

Malvern Street between Tytus Avenue and dead end

Graydon Drive

Milton Court

Milton Road between Aberdeen Drive and Milton Court

North Avenue between University Boulevard and Shafor Street

Alamo Road between Milton Court and Sheldon Drive

Park Drive between Seldon Ave. and cul-de-sac

Poinciana Road between Santa Fe Drive and Red Bud Drive

Ross Street between Sherman Avenue and Grand Avenue

Note: This list does not include any streets that will be paved as part of the city’s $31.3 million bond issue paving program.

SOURCE: CITY OF MIDDLETOWN 2021 BUDGET