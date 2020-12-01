Middletown approves 2021 budget with no layoffs, some changes

Middletown City Council recently approved its overall annual budget for 2021 with a 1% cost of living raise for non-unionized employees and no employee layoffs.
Council approved the city’s overall budget to spend more than $145.9 million, which includes the main general operating fund budget of more than $32.9 million for public safety and other city department operations.
The budget also includes several small increases for trash collection, recycling and storm water collection and sewer rates recently approved by council. There will be no water rate for city customers in 2021.
City officials said the 2021 budget includes two new Community Oriented Police Officer position partially funded by the previously approved COPS grant and other savings from the retirements of several officers anticipated in 2021.
The budget also lists more than $3.95 million in general fund, Ohio Public Works Commission and other city funds to pave nearly 20 streets and roads, which will be in addition to the spending on paving through the city’s $31.3 million street paving bond issue approved by voters on Nov. 3.
Also in 2021, as part of the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Urban Paving Program, Ohio 73 from Germantown Road to the northeast city limits will be paved. The estimated cost of the project is $2.56 million with ODOT funding $1.7 million and the city funding $860,000. That contract with ODOT is expected to be approved at council’s Dec. 15 meeting.
In addition to the approval of the 2021 budget, council also approved various pay and benefits ordinances for the coming year for city employees and Middletown City Health Department employees.
Historic districts approved
Council approved new expansions of the Highlands and South Main Street historic districts.
The newly included properties are located at 500, 502 and 504 The Alameda in the Highlands Historic District and at the property located at 812 S. Main St. in the South Main Historic District.
Meals on Wheels property tax exemption continued
Council approved continuing the tax exemption for the property located at 6141 Market Ave. where Warren County Community Services operates its Meals on Wheels program for the Middletown and surrounding area.
CARES Act funding accepted
Council approved accepting $212,648 in CARES Act funds to operation a grant program that will help small businesses. This will allow the city to award grants of up to $10,000 each to businesses which have struggled with COVID-19 issues.
Paving earmarked in the 2021 Middletown city budget includes:
- First Avenue between University Boulevard and Canal Street
- Henry Avenue between Charles and Malvern streets
- Park Drive
- Karen Drive
- Moore Road
- Plymouth Avenue.
- Lefferson Road between Highland Street and Breiel Boulevard
- Chris Court
- Morgan Street
- Malvern Street between Tytus Avenue and dead end
- Graydon Drive
- Milton Court
- Milton Road between Aberdeen Drive and Milton Court
- North Avenue between University Boulevard and Shafor Street
- Alamo Road between Milton Court and Sheldon Drive
- Park Drive between Seldon Ave. and cul-de-sac
- Poinciana Road between Santa Fe Drive and Red Bud Drive
- Ross Street between Sherman Avenue and Grand Avenue
Note: This list does not include any streets that will be paved as part of the city’s $31.3 million bond issue paving program.
SOURCE: CITY OF MIDDLETOWN 2021 BUDGET