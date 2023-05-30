Middletown again to host Family Movies in the Park

“When you come out as a community, it builds into families, into our kids, into our community,” she said.

For the first time this year, a food truck will be on site selling food, she said.

Here is a list of the movies that start at dusk:

Date : Friday. Place : Sunset Park. Movie : Goonies. Food truck : Cheese The Day.

: July 14. : Downtown. : Soul. : Luchey’s Kitchen. Date: July 28. Place: Sunset Park. Movie: Sonic 2. Food truck: .Tacos Colima.

The city’s inaugural Farmers Market kicks off from 3-7 p.m. June 14 in the Middletown Bus Transit depot parking lot and will be every Wednesday through Sept. 20.

Lewis said the parking lot is ideal because it’s large enough for the refrigerated trucks and is located near the MidPointe Library System and the foot traffic it generates.

Every week, a representative from a local restaurant will demonstrate farm to table dishes, Lewis said.

The market also will provide local residents an opportunity to purchase fresh meats, fruits and vegetables.

Every week, either a representative from the library or Butler County MetroParks will provide educational opportunities and interactive programs for kids.