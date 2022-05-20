Middletown activated tornado sirens Thursday night: ‘It’s best to be safe,’ says police chief

After receiving several calls from Middletown residents, and based on the severe weather conditions, the city of Middletown activated its tornado sirens around 9 p.m. Thursday.
Police Chief David Birk said calls came into the police department from residents living in the area of Yankee Road and University Boulevard, but police officers on the scene didn’t confirm a tornado.
“It’s best to be safe,” Birk said this morning.
There have been no reports of damage, he said.
